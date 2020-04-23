SALEM, Ore. – The legislative Emergency Board will convene a virtual meeting at 10 a.m.

Thursday to allocate more than $30 million in emergency funding to support Oregonians in need of relief due to the coronavirus global pandemic.

Funds will be dedicated to support workers and small businesses, as well as provide housing assistance to vulnerable Oregonians. Additionally, the Emergency Board will increase federal spending limits to access relief in the CARES Act.

Below is a more detailed breakdown of what the Emergency Board funding will include:

• $12 million – Safe Shelter and Rental Assistance

o Rental assistance and safe shelter alternatives for individuals who have lost

income due to COVID-19 and shelter for individuals at risk of infection or health

problems due to inadequate shelter or housing.

• $10 million – Oregon Worker Relief Fund

o Payments to workers ineligible for wage replacement payments from traditional

unemployment insurance programs or unable to qualify for unemployment

benefits due to immigration status.

• $10 million* – Small Business Assistance

o Establishes an assistance program for small businesses with no more than 25

employees impacted by COVID-19 economic restrictions that have not received

support from the federal CARES Act. *The $10 million small business assistance

program will include $5 million from the Emergency Fund matched with $5

million from existing funds in the executive branch’s Business, Innovation and

Trade Division.

• $2 million – Domestic Violence Housing Support

o Emergency housing for victims of domestic and sexual violence.

The Capitol Building is currently closed to the public. The meeting will be held online and

streamed live, which can be accessed from the OLIS Emergency Board page at this link:

https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2019I1/Committees/EB/Overview