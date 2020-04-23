Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report three new cases of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 36. The total includes 13 active cases and 23 recoveries. In addition to these positive lab results, there have been 1,506 negative tests in Klamath County.

It is important that community members continue to stay home, practice social or physical distancing of six feet, disinfect surfaces, and frequently wash their hands. Now that COVID-19 is in the community, these actions are urgent to prevent further spread.

KCPH has added a new page at http://www.klamathcounty.org/1075/COVID-19-visual-information to provide a more visual approach to topics related to COVID-19.

Age group Cases Ever hospitalized Deaths 0-19 — — — 20-29 6 — — 30-39 9 — — 40-49 5 3 — 50-59 9 1 — 60-69 6 1 — 70-79 1 — — 80 and over — — — Not available — — — Total 36 5 0