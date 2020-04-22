Andrea Malakar, a senior at Henley High School, was chosen the 2020 Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year according to a release. Thirty-one nominations were submitted and reviewed by a panel of media professionals. “This was an excellent showing, and we should all feel proud that the tradition of honoring our local volunteers and organizations continues. National Volunteer week is April 19th through the 25th,” said Marla Edge, United Way Volunteer Center Chairperson.

Andrea was recognized for coordinating the Hunger: Not Impossible student-based program at Henley High School the last two years. “ I got involved in 2017 because I learned that so many of our students and their families were in need of food,” said Malakar.

Malakar attributes her parents for teaching her about the importance of giving back to the community and helping those in need. As the coordinator of the Hunger program, Malakar helped train 27 student volunteers to raise funds and collect food for the program. “We coordinated our efforts with the Klamath Food Bank and our teachers and counselors selected the students and families in most need of support,” said Malakar.

The program, Hunger: Not Impossible is provided throughout the City and County Schools. “From 2017 through 2019, I believe we’ve helped about 150 students and their families by giving them one daily meal which are prepared by local restaurants. We use gift cards purchased from money raised through our fund raising efforts and purchase the meals, said Malakar.”

“I guess I’ve volunteered about 300 hours on this program and it’s been a great experience. I encourage everyone to get involved and volunteer. It an excellent way to learn about yourself, discover your potential, practice your skills, and feel good about helping those in need,” said Malakar.

31 Nominees Honored for Volunteer of the Year

Lyle Ahrens, KOTI-TV; Rob Siems, Basin Mediactive; Danielle Jester, Herald and News; and Bob Wynne, Wynne Broadcasting served as judges for the event this year according to a release. “I want to give a special thanks to our judges and our financial sponsors (The KMSB Foundation and the Wendt Family Foundation) for helping make this important event possible,” said Edge.

The following individuals and organizations all received an award for their service to our community: Cindy Camozzi (Klamath Village Volunteers); Crystal Breeden, Carol Darling, James & Sherry Grimes, Earleen Lusby, Carol Roberts, and Bernice Sharpe (Senior Citizens’ Center; Kenneth Goswick (Boy Scouts/Lions Club); James & Penny Hamilton, Marta’s House; Alexander Holland (Klamath County Fire District #4); Richard & Betty Roberts (Exchange Club and Quota Club); Fabio Rivera (Klamath Falls Gospel Mission); Kyanna Rogers & Dena Solyst (Citizens for Safe Schools); Debra & Darrel Schofield (Just Serve.org); and Bernetta White (Klamath Hospice Treasures).

Organizations honored with an award included: Exchange Club of Klamath Falls; Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Mature Volunteer Program; Ross Ragland Theater Guild; and the You Matter to Klamath Suicide Awareness Coalition.

Finalists for Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year received a special award. They included: Youth Division: Danielle Collins (KU High School, Hospice Camp Evergreen, Citizens for Safe Schools and G.I.V.E. program). Kannah Greer (KU High School DECA Club). Adult Division: Louise Lyons, Klamath Hospice Patient Family volunteer; Kayla Sha, Klamath Dog Fanciers Club and Citizens for Safe Schools. Senior Division: Frances Butler, 15 years as Klamath Hospice Treasurers volunteer; Connie Willard, Project Spirit Equine Rescue and Rehab. Education Division: Sky Lakes Junior Volunteers. Public Service & Public Safety Division: The Klamath Village Volunteers (19 volunteers assisting people with disabilities) and Sky Lakes Medical Center Volunteers (provided 29,000 hours of assistance to patients and visitors).

“To learn more about the 31 volunteer of the year nominees, we encourage everyone to read a special publication in the Herald and News this Friday,” said Edge. “On behalf of all of us with the United Way, we wish to thank the many hundreds, if not thousands of volunteers, whose commitment and acts of kindness help make our community the very best place to call home.”