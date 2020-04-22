Can’t leave home but still want to connect with local food and farmers? OSU Extension nutrition educators have adapted materials for elementary-age youth and their families for delivery online.

According to Patty Case, Family and Community Health Program coordinator, “We had a whole menu of activities slated to launch in the elementary schools after spring break like growing greens, visiting a farm and hatching chicks. We plan to provide those learning experiences, just in a different way.”

Programs launch this week but students and their families can join anytime through June 12 th , 2020. All activities are free, some require registration as supplies are limited. Sign up to receive “week at a glance” at https://workspace.oregonstate.edu/klamathfood or visit OSU Klamath County Extension facebook page, e-mail patty.case@oregonstate.edu, janice.schooler@oregonstate.edu or call 541-883-4582.

A sampling of activities include:

Grow it, cook it, like it! At-home club for 3rd graders. Participate in weekly activities like meet a local farmer, cook a recipe, grow a plant, watch chicks hatch and do cool experiments. Helps kids learn where their food comes from and who grows it. Supplies and prizes included.

Art contest for kindergarten thru 6th graders. Create an art piece representing a food grown in the Klamath Basin. Win prizes and have your entry displayed at Klamath County Fair. Two submission deadlines: May 4 and May 29, 2020, enter one or both.

Wellness connection for elementary school age youth and their families. Interactive games and activities posted weekly, April 20-June 12 th . A different theme each week including: kitchen & food safety, MyPlate sandwich challenge, eating from the garden, let’s cook breakfast, rethink your drink, milk for mighty bones and food hero bingo.

And don’t forget about our FoodHero.org website. It’s loaded with healthy and tasty recipes, cooking tips, videos and kid-friendly activities for home. You can sign up for Food Hero Monthly or connect with other Food Heroes by commenting on recipes or following on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter or YouTube). Food Hero is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in English and Spanish and its all FREE!