On Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at about 4:40 p.m., Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Deputy Rob Stewart initiated an enforcement stop on a vehicle for erratic driving on County Road A-12 in vicinity of Machado Lane. After contacting the driver of the pick-up truck, the operator claimed he was talking on his cellular phone prior to the enforcement stop. Deputy Stewart detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the cab of the pick-up. The driver claimed he had 15-marijuana plants he was transporting to another state. During a subsequent search of the vehicle 142 marijuana plants were recovered in five separate boxes.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested and charged with illegal possession of marijuana charges. Detective Sergeant Cory Persing, from the California Department of Justice-led North State Major Investigation Team (NSMIT), responded to the scene to assist with the arrest and investigation. Deputy Stewart was assisted by Deputy’s Lensing and Gusaas, a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Law Enforcement Officer and officers from the California Highway Patrol.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “Deputy Stewart made a noteworthy arrest resulting from a routine traffic stop. He stopped a driver operating his vehicle in an unsafe manner and at the same time intercepted a large quantity of illegal marijuana plants, likely destined for an out-of-state illegal cultivation operation. Deputy Stewart interdicted illegal marijuana plants that were destined for someone’s school or community, which is very commendable. The stop also resulted in assistance and support from NSMIT and other state law enforcement agencies, which is appreciated.”

Sheriff Lopey added, “This is a good time to remind Siskiyou County residents that NSMIT and SCSO’s Siskiyou Interagency Marijuana Investigation Team (SIMIT) is open for business and even though we are plagued by the COVID-19 emergency, our department, SIMIT, and NSMIT are already on the lookout for illegal marijuana cultivation sites in Siskiyou County. We have already fielded a number of calls from citizens complaining about illegal sites in their communities and we will respond to these calls for assistance and we will work diligently to eradicate illicit cannabis-related cultivation sites, illegal greenhouses, and other illegal drug operations in the unincorporated areas of the county. During 2019, SIMIT and NSMIT combined seized 61,599 illegal marijuana plants and confiscated 17,763.5 pounds of processed cannabis product from the county, ranging in value (East Coast retail) from $369.6 million to $554.4 million for the illegal plants to $35.5 million to $53.3 million for the processed product. SIMIT served 154 search warrants during 2019, all on private property sites within the county.”

Siskiyou County officials have enacted an ordinance that prohibits all outdoor marijuana cultivation in county areas and growers are limited to 12-plants inside an approved structure, for medical marijuana. Recreational marijuana possession on private property, pursuant to Prop 64, is limited to six marijuana plants, which may be grown in a residence or other approved, enclosed structure.

The proliferation of illicit marijuana cultivation sites has endangered people, harmed the environment, and promoted a major interstate drug trafficking industry originating from within the county. Dangers associated with the proliferation of marijuana have proven to be particularly harmful to children and the environment. On January 7, 2020, during their regularly-scheduled meeting, the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a new “Local State of Emergency” because of the numerous and potentially devastating impacts that illicit marijuana cultivation sites and illicit, organized drug trafficking organizations are exacting on the county and its citizenry, including critical public health, social welfare, justice, and environmental clean-up challenges. Sheriff Lopey added, “The illicit marijuana drug trade in Siskiyou County is harming our children and environment the most and I applaud our Board of Supervisors for taking a stand and supporting law enforcement, our kids, and our citizens.”

Illicit marijuana cultivation sites in the county, both on public and private lands have presented a threat to watersheds, fish and wildlife, and have contributed to chronic quality of life and fire hazard-related challenges in several county communities. Marijuana-related activities have been linked to deaths, including carbon monoxide poisonings, murders, assaults, and traffic fatalities within the county. Fire dangers are also very evident in most of these illegal grow sites. Illegal marijuana cultivation sites use significant amounts of water and it is estimated approximately 2.5 to 3-million gallons of water a day are being used to grow illegal cannabis products on private property in the county. Public land consumption of water could be higher, although the trend this year indicates many cartels and organized marijuana purveyors are moving from public to private lands.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “We ask the public to report illegal marijuana cultivation sites to SCSO. We are also asking for the voluntary cooperation of marijuana industry and growers to comply with the existing laws within unincorporated portions of Siskiyou County, including the prohibition of outdoor grows and the limit of no more than 12-plants indoors for medicinal use and no more than 6-plants per home (indoors) for recreational marijuana use. Anyone with information about illicit marijuana cultivation or greenhouse-type operations in their county neighborhoods should contact SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”