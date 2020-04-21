SALEM, Ore. – Today, the Senate Republicans are ramping up pressure on Governor Kate

Brown to lift economic restrictions on the parts of the state that have not been as impacted by the COVID-19 event, including rural Oregon.

Senate Republican Leader, Herman Baertschiger Jr. (R-Grants Pass) issued the following

statement: “I have been in daily conversations with the Governor advocating for her to lift economic and lifestyle restrictions in rural Oregon and those areas of the state that haven’t been as impacted by COVID-19. The rural districts my caucus and I represent should be able to return to a new normal and get back to work.”