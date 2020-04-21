On Friday, April 17, 2020 at approximately 4:00 P.M., an Oregon State Police Trooper from the Central Point Area Command contacted a 2019 Nissan Rogue for a traffic violation on Interstate 5 near milepost 33.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and the Trooper located two manufactured compartments on the floor of the vehicle. Inside the compartments the Trooper found 7.2 pounds of cocaine and approximately 3.5 grams of heroin.

The driver was identified as Marisol Torres Cervantes (50) from Vancouver Washington.

Cervantes was lodged in the Jackson County Jail for Unlawful possession of cocaine, Unlawful delivery of cocaine, and Unlawful possession of heroin.