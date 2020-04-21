The Klamath Water Users Association would like to acknowledge the high school Seniors of Klamath, Modoc, and Siskiyou Counties: the Class of 2020, which will forever be remembered as the Class of COVID-19. These students were preparing for spring sports, senior activities, and graduation; and are now feeling a range of emotions and uncertainty as their high school experience ended abruptly, without warning.

These difficult circumstances have given many members of the Class of 2020 a unique sense of camaraderie. The Klamath Basin is a strong community, and the members of Klamath Water Users Association stand behind the Class.

From now through June 7, High school seniors are encouraged to submit their photo entry into our Thank You- Class of 2020, social media campaign. Every Senior who enters by submitting a photo will have their name entered into a drawing for a $500 scholarship offered by KWUA.

Scholarships will be awarded on June 9, 2020

KWUA also encourages our community to donate to this Class fund. Every $500 received by KWUA from the community will be more scholarships we can offer*.

To Enter, Submit

Your Senior photo with your first and last name (to be used in our social media campaign)

Name of high school

One sentence describing what you plan to do after high school

Email your submission to Chelsea@KWUA.org

With your submission, you agree that KWUA may use your photo in print material, social media, and website.

*(All funds we receive will be passed through in a Scholarship of $500 (or whatever residual amount exists after the last award.) Scholarships awarded through a random computer drawing. No funds will be used by KWUA. Donations can be mailed to KWUA. If you require a receipt, please contact Chelsea.