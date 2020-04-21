WASHINGTON, D.C. — Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) released an update on COVID-19 for April 20, 2020.

The latest on the coronavirus:

Update for Veterans on How to Get Economic Impact Payment

Most Americans have begun to see their payment of $1,200 per individual, $2,400 per couple, and $500 per child arrive directly to their bank account via direct deposit thanks to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The IRS announced a change for veterans who receive disability compensation, a pension, or survivor benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs – these veterans DO NOT need to do anything to receive their payment.

Those on Social Security who do not file taxes also DO NOT need to file anything to receive this new payment.

Low income individuals with a gross income between $12,200 for individuals and $24,400 for married couples that do not file taxes, WILL need to submit information to the IRS to receive this payment. You can provide this information through the IRS’s website here.

For additional information about the economic impact payment you can visit the IRS website here.

Assistance for Farmers:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), an immediate relief program that provides $19 billion in support to farmers and ranchers, maintains the integrity of our food supply chain, and ensures access to food for those in need. This includes $16 billion in direct support to farmers and ranchers based on actual losses for agricultural producers. Read more here.

Walden Selected to White House Task Force

Last week, President Trump selected Greg Walden to join the White House Economic Task Force. The bipartisan, bicameral task force will advise the White House on reopening the economy. Read more here.



Funds Run Dry for PPP and EIDL:

Last week, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program ran out of money. The week before, President Trump called on Congress to prevent these funds from running dry, but Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer stopped that effort in its tracks. Read more here.

Nationwide, the PPP approved forgivable loans to more than 1.6 million small businesses and processed nearly $350 billion in only 14 days.

In Oregon, the PPP approved over 18,700 forgivable loans and processed over $3.8 billion in only 14 days.

FEMA Project Airbridge:

FEMA has launched Project Airbridge to help efficiently maintain the country’s existing medical supply chain infrastructure. The goal is to reduce the amount of time it takes for U.S. medical supply distributors to get commercially sourced and procured Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other critical supplies into the country for their customers. FEMA is covering the cost to fly the supplies into the U.S. from overseas factories, which will cut the amount of time it takes to ship supplies from weeks to days.

As of April 18, Project Airbridge has completed 64 flights with an additional 50 scheduled for a total of approximately 114 flights.



NIH Begins New Study:

NIH has begun recruiting for a new study to quantify undetected cases of COVID-19. In this “serosurvey,” researchers will collect and analyze blood samples from as many as 10,000 volunteers to provide critical data for epidemiological models, helping to illuminate the extent to which the virus has spread undetected in the United States. People interested in joining this study should contact clinicalstudiesunit@nih.gov.



Clinical trial information is here.

Watch out for COVID-19 Scams:

Both the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission are reporting a spike in coronavirus related scams including home testing kits, fake cures, and other malicious attempts to prey on COVID-19 fears. The Treasury Department will NOT ask you to pay anything for the payment most Americans will receive as a result of the CARES Act and will not contact you for your bank account information. If you are contacted by someone claiming to be from the government asking for this type of information, please report it to www.ftc.gov/complaint. You can learn more about how to protect yourself from these types of scams here.

Resources to Know and Share: Here are some helpful resources and information on COVID-19.

Individual Payments:

The IRS launched the “Get My Payment” web portal with features to let taxpayers check on their Economic Impact Payment date and update direct deposition information. Click here to check on the status of your payment.

Helpful Resources on PPE:

CDC updated the PPE Burn Rate Calculator, a spreadsheet-based model that will help health care facilities plan and optimize the use of PPE for response to COVID-19. More here.

You can now see PPE shipments to Oregon counties here.

ASSISTANCE FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

The Paycheck Protection Program prioritizes millions of Americans employed by small businesses by authorizing up to $349 billion toward job retention and certain other expenses.

Small businesses and eligible nonprofit organizations, Veterans organizations, and Tribal businesses described in the Small Business Act, as well as individuals who are self-employed or are independent contractors, are eligible if they also meet program size standards.

For a top-line overview of the program CLICK HERE

If you’re a lender, more information can be found HERE

If you’re a borrower, more information can be found HERE

The application for borrowers can be found HERE

Other resources on the Paycheck Protection Program:

INFORMATION FOR AMERICANS ABROAD:

The State Department has repatriated over 50,000 Americans from more than 90 countries.

The State Department is making efforts to bring home Americans, including through commercial flights, chartered flights, and military transport. Any American abroad who needs assistance should contact their local U.S. embassy and register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), available here or by calling 1-888-407-4747.

If you decide to travel abroad or are already outside the United States:

Consider returning to your country of residence immediately using whatever commercial means are available.

Have a travel plan that does not rely on the U.S. Government for assistance.

Review and follow the CDC’s guidelines for the prevention of coronavirus.

Check with your airline, cruise lines, or travel operators regarding any updated information about your travel plans and/or restrictions.

Visit travel.state.gov to view individual Travel Advisories for the most urgent threats to safety and security.

Visit Embassy webpages on COVID-19 for information on conditions in each country or jurisdiction.

Visit the Department of Homeland Security’s website on the latest travel restrictions to the United States

ASSISTANCE FROM HHS AND FEMA:

HHS and FEMA have fielded many requests to assist or partner with the Federal Government in response to the COVID pandemic.

Organizations or individuals seeking to contract with the federal government to import or manufacture medical products to aid the U.S. response submit information to FEMA through a Request for Proposal, available here.

Organizations or individuals that wish to donate medical supplies or equipment can submit that information here.

Other inquiries from organizations or individuals, including individuals who want to volunteer or organizations that want to produce a product related to the COVID response, among other inquiries, can be referred to https://www.fema.gov/coronavirus/how-to-help.

How to schedule a blood donation appointment:

Visit RedCrossBlood.org. Click on “Schedule an Appointment” under the “Donate Blood” tab. From there you can enter your zip code to find a blood drive near you.

Red Cross Blood Donor App

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS

Use Amazon Alexa Blood Scheduling Skill

Fast Facts: Here are some helpful stats on COVID-19 as of 4/19/20

Cases of COVID-19: (as of 4/19/20)

U.S. current case count –– There are currently at least 759,569 cases and 40,679 deaths in the United States, as reported by Johns Hopkins and other media sources.

Oregon current case count: 1,910

Benton: 27

Clackamas: 161

Clatsop: 6

Columbia: 14

Coos: 1

Crook: 1

Curry: 4

Deschutes: 64

Douglas: 22

Grant: 1

Hood River: 4

Jackson: 49

Jefferson: 1

Josephine: 19

Klamath: 30

Lane: 48

Lincoln: 4

Linn: 59

Malheur: 5

Marion: 358

Morrow: 5

Multnomah: 514

Polk: 32

Sherman: 1

Tillamook: 6

Umatilla: 26

Union: 4

Wallowa: 1

Wasco: 10

Washington: 399

Yamhill: 34

Testing – in Oregon: As of 4/19/20

Positive: 1,910

Negative: 37,128

Total (since 1/24): 39,038