(Portland, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today called on Congress to support Oregon’s priorities and critical needs in upcoming federal relief and economic recovery packages.

The letter calls for additional federal funding to support Oregon’s hospitals, long-term care facilities, small businesses and manufacturers, as well as for unemployment insurance, rental assistance, food assistance, and schools. Governor Brown also united with her fellow governors across the country in calling for direct federal assistance to states to help bridge the fiscal gap created by revenue shortfalls and ensure the continuation of critical state services.

“Oregon took quick and decisive action to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19. Oregonians have done their part and made sacrifices to save lives during this crisis, and it’s time for Congress to address the toll this pandemic has taken on their livelihoods and the economy,” said Governor Brown. “States have been at the tip of the spear in this crisis and have had to shoulder significant costs while experiencing unprecedented losses of revenue.

“I appreciated the urgency with which Congress passed the first federal CARES Act, and I thank Oregon’s congressional delegation for their leadership in making sure that that package served Oregonians’ immediate needs. But this is an unprecedented crisis, and it is clear that further significant federal support is necessary.”