The City of Klamath Falls has teamed up with the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce and the Klamath Falls Downtown Association to encourage support of our local restaurants through a discount gift certificate purchasing program. The City has generously dedicated $25,000 to support local restaurants during the COVID-19 outbreak through this program.

“We saw a need to help our local restaurants as they were the first hit with restrictions,” said Todd Andres, City Council member. This program will help put some needed cash into these businesses while also creating a fund that will be used later to assist non-profits in the city limits. The City will continue to evaluate the needs of our local businesses and respond appropriately to assist where possible.

Here’s how it will work: When you purchase a restaurant gift certificate for $5, you’ll receive a $10 gift certificate from the participating restaurants of your choice. Your gift certificates will be mailed to you and the restaurant will be paid, just as if you’d purchased the certificate directly from them. To purchase gift certificates, visit: https://klamath-county-chamber.myshopify.com/products/local-restaurant-program-2019

If you own a restaurant within the city limits and want to participate, please contact the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce at (541) 884-5193 or visit https://www.klamathfalls.city/forms.aspx?fid=62&admin=1&userid=579 to complete the application.