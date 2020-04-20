KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Head coach Jack Kegg announced today the signing of Ko Akabori of Chino Hills, California to a letter of intent to participate in cross country and track & field starting this fall.

“We are very excited to have Ko as a new member of the program,” said Kegg. “He is a strong, confident runner that should have an impact on the team from day one. Ko comes from a strong high school program with a great concept of team running and how each member contributes to the success of the team,” Kegg added.

Akabori is a two time Second Team All-League selection running for Ayala high school. He made the CIF Finals twice and the CIF Prelims three-times as a captain for his high school head coach Tony DiMarco. His personal best include – 15:15 in the 3 mile, 9:56.37 in the 3200, and 2:05.66 in the 800 meter.

Akabori is the son of Ling and Kurtis Akabori and plans on being a Mechanical Engineering major at Oregon Tech.