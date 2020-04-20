KLAMATH FALLS – The Klamath County Sports Officials scholarship committee announces that it will continue to award scholarships to selected student-athletes from local high schools despite the impact of COVID-19 on local high school sports. This year represents the 10th year of the scholarship fund, which has contributed over $18,000 to local student-athletes since its formation in 2011. Last year, over $3,000 in scholarships were awarded to Klamath Basin high school seniors.

“First, our hearts go out to Klamath Basin senior student-athletes during this time. As officials, we are of course disappointed that we’re not out there officiating your contests right now. But we can’t even imagine what it must feel like to have lost half of your senior year – including extracurricular and postseason activities” said Joel Woodley, chair of the committee. “

It is important to our committee that this opportunity continues to be available to you as you look forward to advancing your education, and we encourage you to apply if you meet the eligibility criteria.” The application was made available to each respective school in early March. Given that students are still acclimating to new logistics related to their education, the application has also been made available for download here:

http://klamathcountysportsofficials.org/scholarship.

In addition, the deadline for submitting an application has been extended to May 30, 2020. The fund provides scholarships to graduating student-athletes at the nine schools serviced by the Klamath County Sports Officials partnership – Lost River, Henley, Mazama, Klamath Union, Hosanna, Triad, Chiloquin, Bonanza and Lakeview. Winners are selected based on academic performance and at least one letter of recommendation from a varsity coach. Applicants must have a minimum GPA, and must have earned a letter in at least one varsity sport. The scholarships are funded by donations from members of seven local officiating associations representing various sports. Members of these groups officiate local youth and high school athletic contests in their respective sports, and are compensated for those services. Their contributions to the scholarship fund are either deducted from their compensation or contributed to the fund directly.

Woodley emphasized that, while local associations do not require officials to make contributions to the fund, many officials see it as a way to give back and feel personally invested. “For many local officials, this is a chance to offer something back to the student-athletes we’ve supported throughout their high school careers. The fund was set up in recognition that high school sports are an extension of the classroom, and we are honored to help these young adults continue to achieve both on and off the field or court.”