KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report three new cases of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 33. The total includes 14 active cases and 19 recoveries. In addition to these positive lab results, there have been 1,349 negative tests in Klamath County.

It is important that community members continue to stay home, practice social or physical distancing of six feet, disinfect surfaces, and frequently wash their hands. Now that COVID-19 is in the community, these actions are urgent to prevent further spread.

For more information and COVID-19 updates, visit publichealth.klamathcounty.org/coronavirus.

Age group Cases Ever hospitalized Deaths 0-19 — — — 20-29 5 — — 30-39 9 — — 40-49 5 3 — 50-59 7 1 — 60-69 6 1 — 70-79 1 — — 80 and over — — — Not available — — — Total 33 5 0