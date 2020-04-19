PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from 72 to 74, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. today.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. today bringing the state total to 1,910. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (7), Deschutes (1), Lane (2), Marion (23), Multnomah (21), Umatilla (1), and Washington (12).

A previously reported Klamath County case was determined today to be a Washington State case, reducing today’s number of new cases by 1 to 66. The total number of cases in Klamath County is 30 to reflect this change.

To see more case and county-level data, go to the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s 73rd COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Benton County, who tested positive on March 26 and died on April 18 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 74th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Washington County, who tested positive on March 23 and died on April 11 at OHSU. He had underlying medical conditions