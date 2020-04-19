On Friday, April 17, 2020 at approximately 5:35 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 36 near milepost 1.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a tan Nissan PU, operated by a 17 year old female from Florence, was westbound when it crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a blue Chevy Cavalier operated by Tara Ross (34) of Florence.

Ross sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Two juvenile females in the vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The operator of the Nissan PU was transported to the hospital with minor Injuries.

OSP was assisted by Western Lane Fire/EMS, Florence Police Department, and ODOT