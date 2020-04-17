Police across the country are warning the public about a new coronavirus-related scam.

The scam involves a text message that tells people they’ve come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The text includes a link that offers more information.

***DO NOT CLICK THE LINK!***

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Americans have lost $13.4 million to coronavirus-related fraud since the beginning of the year.

If you’re these getting calls, emails or texts, or seeing any other elements that seem like they are too good to be true, here are some things to keep in mind: