KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report three new cases of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 29. The total includes 10 active cases and 19 recoveries. In addition to these positive lab results, there have been 1,088 negative tests in Klamath County.

Governor Brown announced a framework this week for lifting “Stay home. Save lives.” There is no indication that what she calls “reopening Oregon” will happen soon, as the intent is to prevent a spike in cases. She did indicate that lifting the “stay home” order will involve the input from local leaders and business people throughout the state. Meanwhile, community members are asked to continue isolating best practices.

It is important that community members continue to stay home, practice social or physical distancing of six feet, disinfect surfaces, and frequently wash their hands. Now that COVID-19 is in the community, these actions are urgent to prevent further spread.

For more information and COVID-19 updates, visit publichealth.klamathcounty.org/coronavirus.

Age group Cases Ever hospitalized Deaths 0-19 — — — 20-29 5 — — 30-39 9 — — 40-49 5 3 — 50-59 5 1 — 60-69 4 1 — 70-79 1 — — 80 and over — — — Not available — — — Total 29 5 0