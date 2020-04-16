WASHINGTON, D.C. — Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) released a statement in response to the dwindling funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the need for Congress to replenish its funding. As of April 14, the PPP had approved nearly $300 billion worth of loans to over one million small businesses. However, this program is expected to run out of funding this week.

“The Payroll Protection Program is quickly running out of money. Nearly $300 billion of the $350 billion is now obligated. Just last week President Trump called on Congress to prevent this fund from running dry, but Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer stopped that effort in its tracks. The funding for the program is running dry and if we do not act immediately more American small businesses will fail and more people will lose their jobs and benefits, such as health insurance. Congress needs to act now and keep our small businesses afloat by replenishing funding for this critical program,” said Walden.

PPP Statistics Nationwide: (As of Tuesday, April 14th)

More than 1,100,000 loans have been approved for small businesses

Almost $270 billion in loans have been processed

Nearly 4,800 lenders have participated

Small businesses across Oregon and America continue to benefit from PPP loans. As of April 13, Oregon has had 9,508 approved loans and received $2,427,776,445 in approved dollars from the PPP.