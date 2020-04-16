WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) released the following statement after President Trump appointed him to the White House Economic Task Force. The bipartisan, bicameral task force will advise the White House on reopening the economy.

“We had a very good conversation with the President, Vice President and his team. From my standpoint, our next step in shoring up the economy is simple: replenish funds in the Paycheck Protection Program, which has now run dry. We have a responsibility to help Americans get back to work and our new way of life. Let’s seize this moment. I know this: a bipartisan, Presidential task force is a great way to bring Democrats and Republicans together to find common ground and meaningful solutions.

“On the task force, I have several objectives including getting our testing capacity up, improving our supply chains so we can domestically produce more of the personal protective equipment we need–especially for our healthcare providers–and working to double down on our efforts to find treatments and a vaccine. I appreciate the President’s plan to give states a science-based set of criteria for Governors to use as they decide when and where to begin bringing the American economic patient out of this pandemic-induced coma.”