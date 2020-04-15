The Klamath Project Drought Response Agency (KPDRA) is accepting applications for 2020 drought relief programs to provide financial incentives and/or relief to local farmers who normally receive surface water through the Klamath Project from Upper Klamath Lake or the Klamath River. This program is available to qualified irrigators or districts who pump groundwater and/or the farmers of lands that are not irrigated during the 2020 season.

For groundwater pumping, subject to the availability of funds, the KPDRA will make an initial commitment to reimbursement for pumping-related energy costs, with the possibility of providing additional compensation if further funds become available. For unirrigated lands, the KPDRA will make a later determination regarding the amount of compensation based, in part, upon the funding available to it from the Bureau of Reclamation. Due to drought conditions, the 2020 Klamath Project allocation is less than the amount needed for full irrigation. Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued a drought declaration for Klamath County on March 2, 2020.

The KPDRA will work with local farmers and interested organizations, including the Klamath Project Water Users, to increase supply and limit demand under voluntary agreements with local farmers.

The 2020 water year looks to be worse than 2018, the last time the KPDRA operated drought relief program. The KPDRA hopes to achieve participation in both programs at a level higher than that achieved in 2018, in an attempt to prevent or limit the potentially severe supply / demand imbalance caused by the water shortage.

Information regarding the KPDRA groundwater program and the application process can be found at the KPDRA website, www.klamathwaterbank.com or by calling 541-630-0752. Applications are currently being accepted and the application deadline is May 15, 2020.