PORTLAND, Ore.— COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 58, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. today bringing the state total to 1,663. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (7), Columbia (3), Douglas (1), Lane (2), Linn (1), Marin (5), Multnomah (10), Umatilla (1), and Washington (2).

Three cases previously reported in Washington County were reclassified during routine data reconciliation. Two of the cases were removed and one was transferred to Washington state after residency was confirmed. These modifications reduce the cumulative statewide total by three. To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s 56th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on April 3 and died on April 10 at Santiam Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 57th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on March 30 and died on April 12 at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 58th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 9 and died on April 12 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.