Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. Josh Wandell, age 41, was last seen April 9, 2020 about 11:00PM in the 135000 block of Highway 97 N, Crescent. Wandell is described as 6’1” about 220 lbs., blue eyes, brown hair, with tattoos on both arms and chest. He’s believed to be wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, blue or dark gray pants, and bright orange bandana.

If anyone has any information concerning the whereabouts of Josh Wandell please contact the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office at 541-851-5130 or anonymously through KCSO tip line 541-853- 5380.