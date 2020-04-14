KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report another case of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 26. The total includes 11 active cases and 15 recoveries. In addition to these positive lab results, there have been 965 negative tests in Klamath County.

Oregon is in its third week of the “Stay home. Save lives” executive order by Governor Brown. With the warmer days and longer daylight hours, many people are wanting to spend time outside. This can be done while observing social distancing.

It is important that community members continue to stay home, practice social or physical distancing of six feet, disinfect surfaces, and frequently wash their hands. Now that COVID-19 is in the community, these actions are urgent to prevent further spread.

For more information and COVID-19 updates, visit publichealth.klamathcounty.org/coronavirus.

Age group Cases Ever hospitalized Deaths 0-19 — — — 20-29 5 — — 30-39 8 — — 40-49 4 2 — 50-59 4 1 — 60-69 4 1 — 70-79 1 — — 80 and over — — — Not available — — — Total 26 4 0