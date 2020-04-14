KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – At an 11 a.m. press conference, Gov. Kate Brown provided her framework for opening Oregon from the “Stay home. Save lives” executive order.
She indicated that there are five points that need to be reached to bring the “shelter-in-place” scenario to an end:
- Declining growth rate of active cases
- Sufficient personal protective equipment
- Hospital surge capacity
- Robust testing, tracing and isolation strategy
- Strategies that work for the hardest hit and vulnerable populations, including nursing homes and people experiencing homelessness
Brown said next steps would include:
- Solicit input on framework for Reopening Oregon from local leaders
- Consult with the most-affected industries, including restaurants and personal services
- Complete metrics for reopening and operational plans for testing, tracing and isolation
- Finalize discrete steps and guidelines for Step-by-Step Reopening of Oregon
- Ongoing coordination with West Coast states
Visit http://klamathcounty.org/coronavirus for updates as they become available.