KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – At an 11 a.m. press conference, Gov. Kate Brown provided her framework for opening Oregon from the “Stay home. Save lives” executive order.

She indicated that there are five points that need to be reached to bring the “shelter-in-place” scenario to an end:

Declining growth rate of active cases

Sufficient personal protective equipment

Hospital surge capacity

Robust testing, tracing and isolation strategy

Strategies that work for the hardest hit and vulnerable populations, including nursing homes and people experiencing homelessness

Brown said next steps would include:

Solicit input on framework for Reopening Oregon from local leaders

Consult with the most-affected industries, including restaurants and personal services

Complete metrics for reopening and operational plans for testing, tracing and isolation

Finalize discrete steps and guidelines for Step-by-Step Reopening of Oregon

Ongoing coordination with West Coast states

Visit http://klamathcounty.org/coronavirus for updates as they become available.