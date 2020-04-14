On April 11, 2020 at approximately 8:20am Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with troopers from Oregon State Police responded to an armed robbery at Worden Truck Stop on Highway 97 south of Klamath Falls. Upon arrival deputies learned that two males and one female fled south towards California after holding an employee at gunpoint and making off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Information was immediately sent to California agencies alerting them of the suspects’ vehicle description.

The California Highway Patrol took David Everett Meeks and Briana Leigh Miller into custody within hours, while the third suspect fled into the woods. CHP initiated a search for the third suspect and Raymond Asher Evans was taken into custody several hours later. All three suspects are lodged at the Siskiyou County Jail in Yreka California pending extradition to Klamath County.

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office wishes to recognize the California Highway Patrol for their quick multi-jurisdictional response and many hours the CHP spent searching for and apprehending these suspects .