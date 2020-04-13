The Office of State Fire Marshal is extending a temporary rules change that allows Oregon gas stations to provide self-service on a voluntary basis, in order to address shortages of workers experienced by gas retailers statewide.

The rules change was first announced on March 28 with an expiration date of April 11. Today, State Fire Marshal Jim Walker extended the deadline to April 25.

“We appreciate the patience of all Oregonians and businesses with this temporary suspension of rules, which now allow for self-service at Oregon gas stations,” said Walker. “These changes provide station operators flexibility to manage their operations and help to make refueling safer for both customers and service station attendants, while keeping stations open at a critical time when COVID-19 is impacting gas retailers who serve our many essential workers statewide.”

The change allows station attendants to help these customers while avoiding face-to-face, hand-to-hand contact. It also applies physical distancing measures. Attendants will continue to sanitize equipment and fuel nozzles and continue to help customers with their refueling as needed.

Self-service is not mandatory, but having it as an option allows some gas stations to continue their operations with less staff and allows Oregonians who have to travel to still drive without concern they may not be able to find gas.

Unattended self-service is permitted when a gas station owner exhausts all staffing options. Stations that do not have an attendant on duty are required to post safety signs for physical distancing and instructions showing customers how to operate a fuel pump correctly.

This extension of the self-service rules change does not affect areas of the state that are already authorized for self-service refueling under Oregon law.

Information about the extended rules change for self-service gasoline can be found on the OSFM website.

For additional information and for media questions, please contact the Oregon Emergency Coordination Center Joint Information Center (ECC JIC): Tel: 503-373-7872; media.covid-19@state.or.us.