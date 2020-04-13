Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, arrested John W. Lubow last week based on federal charges out of Oregon for a series of three bank robberies that happened in Portland on February 14, 2020. According to the federal criminal complaint filed by the FBI, Lubow, age 55, robbed three banks in less than 40 minutes:

1:52 p.m. – Bank of the West, 419 NW Broadway, Portland

2:17 p.m. – OnPoint Community Credit Union, 2011 W. Burnside Street, Portland

2:29 p.m. – HomeStreet Bank, 22 NW 23rd Avenue, Portland

According to the charging document, Lubow threatened that he had a weapon in each of the robberies. Portland Police Bureau officers responded to each of the three robberies, and media attention generated by PPB caused multiple witnesses and tipsters to contact PPB and the FBI.

Lubow is currently in custody in Maryland awaiting extradition to Oregon.

A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and all defendants should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon is prosecuting this case.