Sierra Sunshine Porter left her home at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31,2020. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office took the missing person report at that time and entered Porter into LEDS/NCIC as a missing person. On Saturday, April 11, 2020, it was learned Sierra was staying in the Grants Pass Area. The investigation confirmed Sierra was observed in the area of Panoramic Loop (SE Grants Pass) on 04/10/2020.

Sierra goes by “Sunshine”, her middle name. She is asthmatic and requires an inhaler. The septum piercing in her nose is current and the photograph of her in the blue sweater and multi-colored leggings is the most recent photograph of her.