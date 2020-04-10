The Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS) announced today that the Oregon Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will provide an additional $30 million each for the months of April and May 2020 to eligible SNAP households.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregonians are facing unprecedented economic instability and food insecurity,” said DHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht. “This emergency assistance will help address the food needs our neighbors and communities are suddenly facing.”

SNAP households will automatically receive the additional allotment in the same way they receive their current benefits. For most customers this is an EBT card.

No additional action is needed from Oregonians already enrolled in SNAP. Households that already receive the maximum benefit will not receive any additional benefits.

This allotment will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit amount. It is a temporary supplement to help during the current health crisis. DHS will not be sending individual notices to households about the emergency allotments.

Learn how to apply for SNAP and other benefits online or by phone at https://www.oregon.gov/DHS/COVID-19/Pages/Home.aspx.

SNAP customers can contact their local DHS SSP or AAA office for more information. Find a local office at: oregon.gov/DHS/Offices/Pages/index.aspx

For other ways to connect with DHS, contact 211info:

By calling 2-1-1 from any phone

Text your zip code to 898211

By email at help@211info.org

211info.org

Find other food resources at https://oregonhunger.org/covid-19/.