KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report two more cases of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 25. The total includes 14 active cases and 11 recoveries. There have been 603 tests given in Klamath County.

Numbers reported by KCPH differ from those of the Oregon Health Authority, because KCPH reports positive test results as soon as they are reported by a laboratory. This provides the most accurate view of the virus within the community.

Due to conflicting national and statewide reports about the initiative to have people stay at home, many people are attempting to resume their normal lifestyle behaviors. Governor Brown’s closure of schools through the remainder of the school year is an indication that her order to “Stay home. Save lives” will not end in the immediate future.

It is important that community members continue to stay home, practice social or physical distancing of six feet, disinfect surfaces, and frequently washing their hands. Now that COVID-19 is in the community, these actions are urgent to prevent further spread.

For more information and COVID-19 updates, visit publichealth.klamathcounty.org/coronavirus.

Age group Cases Ever hospitalized Deaths 0-19 — — — 20-29 5 — — 30-39 7 — — 40-49 4 2 — 50-59 4 1 — 60-69 4 1 — 70-79 1 — — 80 and over — — — Not available — — — Total 25 4 0