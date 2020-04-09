WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) released a statement applauding the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for awarding over $23 million to Community Health Centers (CHCs) in Oregon, including 11 centers in the Second District, to help with coronavirus response efforts. The funding comes as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which Walden helped champion into law. The funding builds on the nearly $7.8 million the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) awarded to the state in March as well as the $1.9 million HHS awarded to Oregon Community Health Centers two weeks ago.

“Just two weeks ago the President signed the CARES Act into law, and once again we’re seeing emergency funding flow to communities in Oregon and across our nation,” said Walden. “This money goes directly to our Community Health Centers who provide essential health care services to more than 240,000 Oregonians in the Second District. Meanwhile, I will continue my efforts to get the House Democratic leadership to support full, multi-year funding for these critical health centers whose funding runs out in November.”

The following Community Health Centers in Oregon’s Second District received funding:

ASHER COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER – FOSSIL – $522,530

COLUMBIA RIVER COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES – BOARDMAN – $600,230

KLAMATH HEALTH PARTNERS INC – KLAMATH FALLS – $704,840

LA CLINICA DEL VALLE FAMILY HEALTH CARE CENTER INC – MEDFORD – $1,166,525

LA PINE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER – LA PINE- $637,175

MOSAIC MEDICAL – PRINEVILLE – $930,515

ONE COMMUNITY HEALTH – HOOD RIVER – $750,950

RINEHART MEDICAL CLINIC – WHEELER – $522,680

ROGUE COMMUNITY HEALTH – MEDFORD – $747,845

SISKIYOU COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. – GRANTS PASS – $830,930

WINDING WATERS MEDICAL CLINIC – ENTERPRISE – $587,615

Click here for a full list of award recipients in Oregon.