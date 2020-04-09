Klamath Falls, Oregon – By executive order, Oregon schools will remain closed through the rest of the academic year but will continue teaching through distance learning. The Klamath Falls City School District remains committed to providing education that is accessible and meaningful.

As they have for the past two weeks, KFCS schools will continue providing learning materials in print form to all who need them. At the same time, the district is moving toward online instruction for all students who can access it:

Laptops

The district took a big step toward online learning April 6, when Chromebooks gathered from across the district were distributed to any household lacking a learning device.

Chromebook check-out was offered at Klamath Union for high school students and at the district office for all other students. Both sites used a drive-up system to minimize contact. More than 600 Chromebooks were loaned to district families.

Families still in need of a Chromebook may contact the district office at LeeperTaylorT@kfalls.k12.or.us.

Internet

KFCS is working on securing internet access for all. Finding that about 10 percent of the district’s households lack internet connection, the district is guiding eligible families toward free and low-cost internet contracts offered through Charter and Spectrum. It also has secured permission for students to tap into networks from parking lots throughout the community. (See boxed list)

Training

Teachers and students are being trained to use the Google Classroom platform, through which assignments, quizzes and tests will be exchanged. Teachers are receiving training on how to create instructional videos, which will be available in the virtual classroom for viewing by students at any time. Instruction in the new format will begin in the next couple of weeks.

“Klamath’s high poverty rate presents some very real challenges to equal educational opportunity,” said District Superintendent Dr. Paul Hillyer, “but with the creativity and commitment I see in my staff and community, I am confident that we will continue to provide excellent education to all our families.”

Parking Lot WiFi

A link to an interactive map of sites offering students free internet from their parking lots is available at kfalls.k12.or.us/supt.htm. Click on “Free Local Wifi Access” in Superintendent Paul Hillyer’s April 8 letter to KFCS families. Sites include:

Klamath Union High School

KFCS District Office

Klamath County Library

Oregon Institute of Technology

Klamath Community College

Shilo Inn

Super 8

Organizations wishing to share their parking lots and WiFi networks with students doing schoolwork online may contact the district office at 883-4700. Students will be asked to remain in their cars at all times.