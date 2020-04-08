The US Department of Transportation recently released the notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) for 2020 BUILD grants (the program formerly known as TIGER). Please see below for more information on BUILD grants and how you can secure letters of support from the Oregon Transportation Commission for your jurisdiction’s applications.

BUILD 2020

BUILD 2020 provides $1 billion in competitive grant funds for surface transportation construction projects across all modes. Applications are due by May 18, 2020 and must be submitted through grants.gov. US DOT’s BUILD grant webpage includes information about the program including the NOFO and recorded webinars for prospective applicants.

This year, 50 percent of BUILD funds are reserved for projects in rural areas (areas with fewer than 200,000 persons), with the other 50 percent being reserved for projects in urban areas (areas with 200,000 or more persons). In rural areas, the minimum BUILD grant award size is $1 million, and in urban areas, the minimum award size is $5 million (plus a required 20 percent non-federal match in urban areas). $15 million in BUILD funding is set aside this year for planning or development projects that do not result in construction of a capital project. 2020 BUILD funds must be obligated by September 30, 2022. The selection criteria closely match previous rounds, which focus on readiness and a project’s impacts on state of good repair, economic competitiveness, safety, quality of life, innovation, and environmental sustainability.

Partnership Applications and Letters of Support

In order to help Oregon projects compete effectively, ODOT is willing to serve as a partner applicant on tribal and local government applications for BUILD projects that touch the state highway system.

Requesting OTC Support

For local and tribal government BUILD grants, ODOT will offer to coordinate letters of support from the Oregon Transportation Commission (OTC) for all meritorious applications.

To seek ODOT’s partnership on your BUILD application, or to request an OTC letter of support for your BUILD application, please complete the attached BUILD proposal form and return it to trevor.d.sleeman@odot.state.or.us by Friday, May 1st, 2020. ODOT staff will then review proposals and make recommendations to the OTC for which projects to support or partner on.