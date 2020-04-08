April 8, 2020 – (Wilsonville, OR)

Per Governor Kate Brown’s announcement earlier today that Oregon schools will be closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the school year, the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) has canceled all remaining Spring activities and state championships.

“Today’s heart-wrenching decision is difficult for all members of the OSAA family,” said Peter Weber, OSAA Executive Director. “We empathize with students and school communities, especially our graduating seniors, but recognize that these cancellations will allow our collective focus to remain where it’s most needed at this time – on the health and safety of all Oregonians.”

“We had maintained hope for an abbreviated Spring season to help bring a sense of normalcy to these uncertain times,” continued Weber. “Now more than ever we need to apply the lessons learned through participation in education-based activities – teamwork, sacrifice, resilience – and play our role in adhering to the public health guidelines. We all look forward to the day when we play again.”

Current OSAA policies prohibiting the use of school facilities and coaches from organizing or directing workouts and practices remain in effect until further notice. The OSAA Executive Board will meet in the coming weeks to discuss policies for summer activities, along with academic eligibility concerns for Fall 2020 that have been expressed by member schools and families. The OSAA and our member schools are currently awaiting guidance from ODE on credit attainment for 9th-11th grade students through the state’s Distance Learning for All initiative.