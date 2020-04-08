On Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at approximately 7:30 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 259.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Versa, operated by Austin Wills (29) of Sacramento, CA. was southbound when it drifted into the northbound lanes and into the path of Perterbilt semi truck operated by Robert Hall (75) of Klamath Falls.

Wills sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Hall was not injured.

Hwy 97 was closed for approximately 3 hours with being reduced to one lane for another hour.

OSP was assisted by the Klamath Falls Sheriff’s Office, Chiloquin Fire Department, and ODOT