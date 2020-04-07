Sky Lakes Medical Center has acquired additional supplies allowing expanded COVID-19 testing capability starting Tuesday.

Tests will continue to be done at the drive-up Screening Site at the Sky Lakes Community Health Education Center, 2200 N. Eldorado Blvd. Vehicles are to enter from the north driveway, and exit from the south driveway. Sky Lakes staff will gather essential information and collect the necessary samples.

Testing is available for anyone who presents at the testing site. A physician’s order is not required, although patients are encouraged to call their provider prior to testing.

Testing for COVID-19 is important so people can learn quickly if they are infected with the virus, and so doctors can test people with whom those patients came in contact. These steps will help slow the spread of the virus.

“Knowing who is positive for COVID-19 helps us make recommendations about home isolation and further follow-up,” said Grant Niskanen, MD, a family practice physician and a Sky Lakes vice president.

The samples collected at the Sky Lakes site are analyzed at commercial labs. Results are generally available in 3-5 days. A Sky Lakes or Cascades East primary care physician will contact the patient to go over the results.