On April 2, 2020, Sheriff Jon Lopey and Captain Karl Houtman of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) provided commendations to three South County deputies and two sergeants and their roles for a series of felony and misdemeanor arrests, mostly involving the arrest of suspects in possession of dangerous drugs and related paraphernalia during March 2020. Deputies John Zook and Josh Abel were working together and were responsible for making 21-traffic enforcement stops, issuing 11 traffic citations, and they generated five proactive criminal cases and made seven arrests for drug violations and other charges. Their actions included an arrest on March 4, 2020, involving Mr. David Teran, 63, arrested for a felony arrest warrant from Shasta County (Redding Police Department) for auto theft, and he was found to be in possession of 1.3 grams of methamphetamine. On March 12, 2020, Deputy Abel arrested Mr. Joshua Herrera, 25, for possession of methamphetamine and for violating terms of a felony probation condition. On March 13 Deputy Abel arrested Mr. Cody Kuntz, 24, for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and he was placed on a parole hold. On March 18 Deputy Abel cited a 63-year-old female driver for possession of drug paraphernalia and for driving on a suspended or revoked driver license. Deputy Abel and Deputy Zook were commended for their actions and for working diligently to make the Dunsmuir area safer for its citizens, which included a total of 30-Dunsmuir or South County related criminal cases during a relatively short period of time.

Deputy Jon Erickson was commended for arrests he made in February 2020. Deputy Erickson initiated a routine traffic stop on February 2 and arrested Mr. Jonathan Sadowski, 18, for driving under the influence of alcohol or alcohol and drugs, for resisting, delaying, or obstructing a peace officer, and the suspect was placed on a parole hold. On February 15 Deputy Erickson arrested Mr. Aaron Comer, 19, for possession of 4.1 grams of methamphetamine and for possessing drug paraphernalia. He also participated in the team effort during February and March which led to the generation of over 30-Dunsmuir or area related criminal cases. Deputy Erickson was also cited for helping to make Dunsmuir and the surrounding area a safer community for its citizens.

SCSO Sergeants Adam Crisci and Ben Whetstine received Memorandums of Achievement for their strong and proactive leadership of the deputies under their charge in the Dunsmuir and South County area of SCSO’s jurisdiction, which helped lead and inspire the noteworthy period of productivity and public safety services provided to the impacted communities and citizens SCSO serves.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “These fine deputies and their leaders set an excellent example and were commended for their proactive and noteworthy achievements protecting the citizens of Dunsmuir and neighboring communities. SCSO has enjoyed a great working relationship with the citizens and leaders of Dunsmuir since 1992, when then Sheriff Charlie Byrd acquired the SCSO contract for law enforcement services for the city. The exceptional efforts of the deputies that work there and in surrounding areas and the leaders that support them does make our communities safer and we are fortunate to employ such professional, capable, and motivated peace officers. It always helps as well to have the support of local community members, elected and appointed officials, and allied agencies partners, because their efforts frequently help us to mitigate or resolve potentially problematic community and neighborhood issues and help us to solve crimes. The crimes mentioned are still under investigation and anyone with information about these offenses or other criminal activity in SCSO’s areas of responsibility is urged to contact the SCSO 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”