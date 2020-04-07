KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials have announced a new COVID-19 case in the county. It brings the county case count to 22, with 21 being active and one recovery. There have been 399 tests given in the county.

More testing kits are now in the county. Individuals who are not showing symptoms should not be tested. The kits should be used to determine a diagnosis for a person with symptoms. As more testing happens, more positive cases will be found.

It is important to look at the number of people who have been hospitalized, only three, in relation to the overall total of 22. Evidence is showing that people may contract the virus and have no symptoms. They may infect others without realizing it. This is why it is important to continue the practices of staying home, social or physical distancing of six feet, disinfecting surfaces, and frequent handwashing.

For more information and COVID-19 updates, visit publichealth.klamathcounty.org/coronavirus.

Age group Cases Ever hospitalized Deaths 0-19 — — — 20-29 4 — — 30-39 7 — — 40-49 3 1 — 50-59 3 1 — 60-69 4 1 — 70-79 1 — — 80 and over — — — Not available — — — Total 22 3 0