(Portland, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today issued Executive Order 20-14, aligning the effective date for the prohibition on dine-in food and drink consumption in Oregon with that of her Stay Home, Save Lives order. The dine-in prohibition, originally established by Executive Order 20-07, will remain in effect until lifted by the Governor. Restaurants, bars, and other businesses can continue to serve food for take-out or delivery.

“We all want to return to a day where we can frequent the restaurants and businesses that have given Oregon its well-deserved culinary reputation and provided so many jobs for Oregonians,” said Governor Brown. “I wish I could say there was a date certain when that could happen. But it would be irresponsible to lift these restrictions in the middle of this outbreak.

“I will be working with my Medical Advisory Panel, the Oregon Health Authority, and local officials to continue to evaluate how and when we can begin to return to a time where public spaces are safe from the spread of COVID-19.”

Governor Brown also today issued Executive Order 20-15, likewise aligning the effective date of Executive Order 20-06 with the Governor’s Stay Home, Save Lives order. Executive Order 20-06 declared an abnormal market disruption in Oregon around essential consumer goods and services.

All coronavirus executive orders are posted on the Oregon Coronavirus Information and Resources Page after they have been issued and signed.