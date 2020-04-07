The American Legion will be canceling all eight regionals along with the World Series in Shelby N.C. In a release made on Tuesday, the Legion said,

“As the coronavirus pandemic is creating unpredictability worldwide with its duration and public health regulations and restrictions across the nation, The American Legion is facing an improbable situation. The Americanism Commission, in consultation with National Commander James William ‘Bill’ Oxford, announces cancellation of all 2020 American Legion Baseball national tournaments.”

This does not mean that Oregon Legion ball will be canceled, but with the decision from the OSAA still looming on Spring High School sports, it does put a cloud over summer Baseball.