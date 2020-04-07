KLAMATH FALLS, Ore – The All-State Teams for the 4A classification were released. In a season cut short by COVID-19, three athletes still garnered statewide attention.

Henley Senior, Mathew Neubert was selected onto the 1st Team All-State. Neubert was also the Skyline Player of the year.

On the Honorable Mention list, Jacob Cook from Klamath Union. Jacob Cook averaged 13 points in his Junior campaign and shot 70% from the penalty stripe.

“I’m thankful I have great coaches and teammates that push me to be my best every day because I couldn’t do what I do without them,” Jacob said.

Also, Darius Hall from Henley made the Honorable Mention list.

All of these athletes were set to compete at the 4A State Championships in Forest Grove March 12-14 but sadly, did not get the chance when OSAA shut down the event due to concerns with COVID-19.