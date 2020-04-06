KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech head coach Justin Parnell announced today the 5th addition to the 2020 recruiting class with the signing of Keegan Shivers of Wilsonville, Oregon to a letter of intent to play basketball for the Hustlin’ Owls.

“Keegan has won and won a lot in his career,” said Parnell. “He’s been extremely well-coached by Chris Roche and is a champion on multiple fronts. What we like most about Keegan is that he is not only a talented player, but he’s a guy who will do whatever it takes for the team to win. Keegan has great size for a wing and will be able to play multiple positions for us because he can pass, shoot and defend at a high level. Keegan is the complete package – we feel very fortunate he decided to play for the Hustlin’ Owls.”

Shivers, a 6-5 wing, is a two time 1st Team NWOC player was a 2nd team All-State selection in 2019. 2020 All-State teams will be released the middle of this month. This past season he averaged 12 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5 assists per game to lead Wilsonville to a 22-5 record and NWOC championship. In his four years at Wilsonville, he and his teams leave behind a very impressive league record of 56-0 and an overall career record of 97-15. His Wilsonville teams won 2 state championships, finished runner up once and made the Final 4 this past year before it was canceled due to COVID-19. In addition to his team success, Shivers is also the 8th all-time rebounder and 9th all-time assists leader in school history

“I signed with OIT because it was the perfect fit for me,” commented Shivers. “My visit really let me see what it was like to be there and I loved it. I really enjoyed the guys and the campus but really got to know Coach Parnell and loved everything he and the program were about. I am excited for the next chapter and thank everyone who helped me get here from Coach Roche and the coaching staff at Wilsonville to my parents and anyone who has helped me along the way. I thank you guys for this opportunity.”

Legendary Wilsonville Coach Roche on Shivers, “Keegan is a great competitor and was one of the most versatile players I have coached. He can shoot the ball, but he also has the ability to make plays for others, and he’s a really good defender and rebounder. What Keegan does best, though, are two things that every program needs: lead and win. He’s a genuinely enthusiastic person who talks and plays with passion. And in terms of winning, his class never lost a league game in four years going 56-0, won four league titles and two state titles and a second-place finish. Keegan was smack dab in the middle of all of that for us, and I believe just like Ty (Hieb) and H (Steiger), that Keegan will be a great fit at OIT.”

Shivers now joins Tyler Hieb and Harrison Steiger as Wilsonville alumni to suit up for the Hustlin’ Owls in the past four years.

Shivers is the son of Nick and Johna Shivers and will be a Business Management major at Oregon Tech in the fall.

Oregon Tech finished with an overall record of 26-7 this past season and was ranked 7th nationally headed into the NAIA Division 2 National Tournament. OIT spent the entire season in the top 12, including rankings of 1,2, 5, 7, 8 and 12. Unfortunately, the post-season tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Hustlin’ Owls have now announced signings of Erik Fraser (Portland, Ore.), Jamison Guerra (Sherwood, Ore), Blake Jensen (Sherwood, Ore.), Jalen Lampman (Lakeview, Ore) and Keegan Shivers (Wilsonville, OR). Please visit OregonTechOwls.com for more signings in the coming weeks