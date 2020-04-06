KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials have announced six new COVID-19 cases in the county. It brings the county case count to 21, with 20 being active and one recovery. There have been 355 tests given in the county.

New cases are not a surprise as testing is now more available. It is important to look at the number of people who have been hospitalized, only three, in relation to the overall total of 21. Also, evidence is showing that people may contract the virus and have no symptoms. They may infect others without realizing it. This is why it is important to continue the practices of staying home, social or physical distancing of six feet, disinfecting surfaces, and frequent handwashing.

The CDC issued guidance that wearing a cloth mask or other fabric face covering may provide some protection to individuals in the community from asymptomatic people who are sick. KCPH officials encourage anyone who wears a mask to remember not to touch their face and to wash their mask after every use. Additionally, people opting to use a mask should not to use N95 or surgical masks, as those are reserved for healthcare workers.

For more information and COVID-19 updates, visit publichealth.klamathcounty.org/coronavirus.

Age group Cases Ever hospitalized Death 0-19 — — — 20-29 4 — — 30-39 7 — — 40-49 3 1 — 50-59 3 1 — 60-69 3 1 — 70-79 1 — — 80 and over — — — Not available — — — Total 21 3 0