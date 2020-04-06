Temporary Action to Aid Licensees Affected by Prohibition of On-site Consumption

Portland, OR — Licensees facing the ultimate business decision right now – whether to stay open or close during this pandemic – have one less thing to worry about. The Oregon Liquor Control Commission is temporarily suspending ORS 845-006-0481, the requirement for licensees to notify the Commission of the reason of the closure and the estimated reopening date. Previously, failure to give this closure notice may have resulted in fine, suspension or refusal to renew.

It’s unknown how many businesses with liquor licenses will decide to close during the time the Governor’s Executive Order 20-07 is in effect. The March 17 order prohibits on-site consumption of food and drink and gatherings of 25 or more people at bars, restaurants and similar establishments. With this rule in temporary suspension, licensees will not need to notify the OLCC of closure but may still need to maintain liquor liability insurance.

The OLCC is making this temporary suspension of rule through Executive Order 20-03, which allows state agencies to seek temporary suspension of administrative rules that would prevent, hinder, or delay mitigation of the effects of the COVID-19 emergency. The temporary suspension of ORS 845-006-0481 is in effect for the duration of the COVID-19 state of emergency declared by Executive Order 20-03.