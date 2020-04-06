Gov. Kate Brown has appointed Andrew Stolfi as the DCBS director.

As director of DCBS, Stolfi will continue in his role as the state’s insurance commissioner. He will also oversee the Building Codes Division, Division of Financial Regulation, the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, Oregon OSHA, the Ombudsman for Injured Workers, Small Business Ombudsman, Workers’ Compensation Division, Workers’ Compensation Board, as well as the Central Services Division.

For more information, read the governor’s press release about Stolfi’s appointment:

https://www.oregon.gov/newsroom/Pages/NewsDetail.aspx?newsid=36304