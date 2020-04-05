Portland, OR — The OLCC has created an Alcohol Program Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document on the OLCC COVID-19 Business Continuity Information website. A companion document Off-Premises Sales Licensee Privileges explanation chart provides at-a-glance information on what business actions are allowed during the current public health crisis.

The OLCC has also created a Hand Sanitizer Resource Guide for distillers to utilize if they want to join the coordinated public-private effort to produce FDA standard hand sanitizer.

In recent weeks, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission has relaxed, suspended enforcement of, or re-worked administrative rules to comply with social distancing requirements established under the Governor’s Executive Order 20-07. In taking this action, the Commission has also attempted to provide OLCC licensees the ability to safely conduct business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commission’s actions during this public health emergency affect three areas where the OLCC has regulatory and compliance oversight: Oregon’s Bottle Bill, the state’s Recreational Marijuana program, and liquor licensing.

Recently the OLCC extended its non-enforcement stance on the return to retailers of beverage containers eligible for a 10 cent deposit refund. The objective of this action is to allow grocers to focus on their core and critical business function of serving customers, while maintaining responsible social distancing. The Oregon Business Recycling Cooperative (OBRC) continues to accept refundable beverage containers through its BottleDrop redemption centers, and BottleDrop Express drop sites.

Additionally, for the recreational marijuana program the OLCC has published guidance on the changes to temporary rules as well as a complimentary temporary rules FAQ.

OLCC agent-operated liquor stores are allowed to remain open for business; almost all stores are open and the OLCC has provided liquor store agents with guidance on social distancing best practices. Many liquor stores have adjusted their hours to accommodate their current staffing situation. Customers can use Oregon Liquor Search, and click on the “Locations” tab for information on how to contact liquor stores directly to find out their hours of operation.