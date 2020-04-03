KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech head coach Greg Stewart announced today the signing of Pitcher Kacie Schmidt from Beaverton, Oregon to a letter of intent to play softball for the Hustlin’ Owls starting in the fall.

Schmidt had a 155-strikeouts in just 159-innings last year as a junior for Mountainside High School including three-shutouts with a 2.724 ERA leading to 6A-Second Team All-Metro Honors for the Mavericks. She also led her travel team, the Oregon Thunder, to the 18A Oregon State Championship in 2019.

“We are very happy to add a quality student-athlete and person like Kacie to our program,” said Stewart. “She is a talented pitcher who will give us another great option in the circle next season. Kacie is a good athlete who can also play other positions and swings the bat well.

She has a ton of upside, and I can see her continuing to develop and being a very effective pitcher in CCC over the next four years.”

Kacie will be a Civil Engineering major at Oregon Tech starting this fall and is the daughter of Kevin and Lynette Schmidt.