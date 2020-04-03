KCSD GRAB AND GO MEALS WILL BE ON TUESDAYS, FRIDAYS

Starting next week, Klamath County School District’s free Grab and Go Meal Program will only distribute meals on Tuesdays and Fridays.

All meals will include breakfast and lunch items for three days. Meal pick up will be available at most school buildings, and school buses will provide meals at drop-off sites throughout the county. Students may go to any of the 36 locations to get their meal. The district also will begin providing basic school supplies – pencils, paper, erasers, crayons, and pencil sharpeners — as needed at meal pick-up sites.

The district has added several meal drop-off sites, and meal pick-up times have changed at nearly all sites. Please check the schedule below for new times and locations. Check the district’s website – www.kcsd.k12.or.us – for updates and information about the ongoing school closure due to COVID-19.