April 1, 2020; Wilsonville, OR: An employee at Oregon Institute of Technology’s (Oregon Tech) Portland-Metro campus in Wilsonville, Oregon, has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Because of social distancing measures already in place, including many employees working from home, the employee has not been on campus since March 13, and is quarantined at their home.

Oregon Tech will be working with Clackamas County Public Health officials to assist the county in its standard case investigation processes. Clackamas County will lead the follow-up process.

Oregon Tech president, Dr. Nagi Naganathan said, “Our thoughts and support are with the employee who has contracted the virus. We will continue to be vigilant about the safety precautions that we have in place for any employees who remain on campus.”

Oregon Tech’s Integrated Student Health Center (ISHC) continues to offer both medical and behavioral health support services to students and will be collaborating closely with Clackamas County Public Health on the investigation. The University remains committed to the well-being and safety of the Oregon Tech community and will continue to communicate as new or updated information is available.

Additional information on Oregon Tech’s COVID-19 response is available at www.oit.edu/coronavirus.